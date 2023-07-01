Community of Buhler raises money for teacher to get prostethic leg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Buhler is stepping up to support one of its own. The small Kansas town is hosting a raffle. All of the proceeds will go to help Carla Goertzen get a prosthetic leg.

Goertzen is a fourth grade teacher recovering from a rare form of bone cancer.

“I was a runner. Last year, I thought that I had hurt my leg running and it didn’t get better. So, I ended up going to the doctor and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. It’s bone cancer. Mine happened to be in my knee, it’s very rare,” Goertzen explained.

Shelly Bartel and other Buhler community members want to help Goertzen get back to life as normal.

“She did lose her leg so we are doing this to help fund her a new prosthetic leg,” said Bartel.

Goertzen said losing her leg not only changed her everyday life but also took away one of her biggest passions.

“A big loss to really grieve,” she said. “Running was probably my biggest hobby.”

Buhler is looking to raise $18,000 for Goertzen through a raffle. Featured items include Kansas City Chiefs paraphernalia and almost everything you need for tailgating.

“Just been overwhelmed over and over,” said Goertzen. “Our little town has just come together in the most humbling way to support my family. When they came to talk to me about this fundraiser, I just keep thinking about the word humbled.”

It’s been a long road but Goertzen said she’s learned to appreciate the little things in life. Now, her goal is to push ahead with the hope of feeling like herself again.

“There is some hope for me to run again. It’s definitely going to be a journey,” she said.

