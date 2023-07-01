Federal student loan payments resume in October, thousands of Kansans impacted

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Student loan payments will resume in October for those carrying federal student loan debt after the pause in repayments started in March 2020. For some borrowers, this will be the first time they’ve had to make repayments.

On Friday, in a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s push to wipe out student loan debt to millions of Americans. The justices ruled that the president cannot use a 2003 federal law to push through the plan. It would have eliminated up to $20,000 for qualifying borrowers.

“I believe the court’s decision to strike down my student debt relief program was a mistake, was wrong. I’m not gonna stop fighting to deliver borrowers what they need,” said the President following the Supreme Court ruling.

Though it didn’t apply to him, Jeremiah Griffin, an incoming freshman at Wichita State University, said he thought it would’ve taken years for a decision to be made regarding the president’s federal loan relief program. The much-anticipated ruling came down Friday morning, and it means there will be no large-scale debt relief for student loan borrowers.

Griffin said while he has grants and scholarships, that doesn’t cover everything, including room and board. Not everyone is able to make it through college without taking out loans. For those who have, repayments begin shortly.

“If you think you’re going to struggle at all with repayment, a really great idea would be to reach out to your student loan servicer and speak with them about things that you could do,” said Mike Kitchen, managing editor for Student Loans Lending Tree.

Kitchen said changes have been proposed to the income-driven repayment plans and public service loan forgiveness program. For those who are eligible, after ten years of repayment, the remaining balance on their loan would be forgiven.

Important dates for borrowers to remember include Sept. 1 when interest will resume accruing on student loans, and Oct. 1 when payments resume.

Kansas is one of the six states that filed the lawsuit which brought this case before the Supreme Court.

Data compiled by Lending Tree shows about 13 percent, or 395,000 Kansans, have some amount of student loan debt. The average balance is $39,000.

