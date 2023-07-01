Fred VanVleet agrees to $130 million deal with Rockets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Shocker guard Fred VanVleet has agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports.

The contract is the first max deal of the free agency period, which opened Friday evening.

The former All-Star and 2019 champion previously declined his $22.8 million player option to return to the Toronto Raptors and entered unrestricted free agency for the second time in his seven-year career.

The 29-year-old averaged 19.3 points on 39% shooting last season. He chipped in 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

VanVleet went undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016, eventually going on to score 22 points in the closeout game of the 2019 NBA Finals.

He earned a four-year, $85 million deal in 2020.

