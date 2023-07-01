Hot Sunday, evening storms over western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be hot on Sunday with a few isolated storms possible over portions of western Kansas.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through this evening across central and eastern Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain low, and any storms will begin to diminish after sunset.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will approach 90 degrees statewide under a sunny sky.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop over far western Kansas Sunday evening with activity moving east early in the night. Some of the stronger storms could be marginally severe with isolated large hail and strong winds.

The storms will begin to diminish overnight, and they are unlikely to make it into central or eastern Kansas.

More stray storms will be possible on Monday over portions of south central and southeast Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Independence Day will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s statewide. Temperatures at 10 PM will be in the low to mid 80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible over northwest Kansas during the evening and early overnight.

More storms are expected on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the state. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon and will continue into the evening over central and southern Kansas.

Behind the front, some heat relief will arrive with highs in the 80s late in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Slight chance of a storm this evening, otherwise becoming clear. Wind: W/NW 5-15. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 68

Mon: High: 92 Partly cloudy; slight chance of an afternoon/evening storm.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon/evening storms.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 64 Decreasing clouds. Cooler.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 67 Chance of showers and storms.

