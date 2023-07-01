Landspout touches down in Ellis County, dozens without power

Troy Herrman captured a video Friday evening of a landspout spinning up between Victoria and Gorham in Ellis County.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 200 people are without power in northwest Kansas after powerful storms blew through Friday evening.

The City of Russell said law enforcement reported a tornado on the ground between Victoria and Gorham. There were reports of a sparking transformer, heavy rains had produced street flooding. Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Peyton Sanders said it was a landspout tornado which is usually weak and brief.

Another area impacted by Friday night’s storms was Hill City. Reports of 75-mile-per-hour winds led to knocked down powerlines and significant street flooding.

Storms packing powerful winds moved west to east, first moving through the Goodland and Colby areas. Reports of 50-60 mile per hour winds and up to quarter-size hail were reported with a storm in Sherman County as it moved through earlier in the evening.

David Pabst captured this video Friday afternoon as a storm moved into the north of Colby.

Outage maps for Midwest Energy, which services Hays, and Prairieland Electric, which services the counties of Norton, Stockton, Phillips and Graham, showed several hundred customers without power as of Friday night.

A thunderstorm watch remains in effect for central and eastern Kansas through 1 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

