Merchandise stolen from traveling baseball team raising money for veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cross-country baseball road trip for the WarDogs Baseball Team was currently hit with a curve ball. The team travels across the United States to raise money for veterans and service dogs.

The team has been in the Wichita area playing five teams. On Wednesday, the WarDogs were enjoying their day off, playing pool when they realized $3,000 worth of merch had been stolen out of their truck.

“It’s kind of disheartening. Fellow Americans stealing from this type of organization when our whole goal is to give back,” said Josh McNeal, with their U.S. Marine Corps.

The merchandise stolen is the WarDogs’ main source of fundraising. Fans buy their shirts, hats and bracelets as a way to support veterans.

“I’m a very positive person and I try to see the best in everything. I hope the individuals who took that merchandise really needed it and they are going to do something good with it,” said LeSean Thomas, with the U.S. Air Force.

WarDogs Baseball President Bruce Jazwinski calls what happened a speed bump.

“It’s really about how you come back from it. We got the wheels back on and we’re going to keep rolling,” said Jazwinski.

Even after the thefts, the WarDogs said the rest of their trip in Wichita has been a home run. McNeal said that even though the WarDogs is a visiting team, they’ve received a warm community welcome, making them feel at home.

“The community has been awesome to us. Local officials, local police departments,” said Jazwinski.

With seven games left on the schedule, the WarDogs aren’t letting anything get in their way.

“High intensity, high energy every single day. That’s what they drill into us in basic training and that’s something we’re going to bring along here. Nothing changes,” said Thomas.

You can find the WarDogs full schedule here: https://wardogsbaseball.org/event/

