Storms possible later today for eastern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Behind a cold front temperatures will be relatively cooler today than the past week with highs in the 80s statewide.

Sunshine through the middle of the day with clouds developing late in the afternoon. A few storms may develop across north-central Kansas after 4 PM and further south across south-central Kansas by 6 PM. A few storms may be strong, however severe weather is not expected to be widespread like Friday evening. Hail and gusty winds will be possible with the strongest storms, however in most cases not meeting severe storm warning criteria.

Storms quiet down after sunset, allowing everyone to enjoy a nice night, as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and 60s. Sunday looks warmer but still close to normal for early July, highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. A few storms are possible, late in the day across western Kansas. The heat builds on Monday and Tuesday with isolated pop-up storms possible. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s through the 4th of July.

Another cold front will drop southward into Kansas on Wednesday bringing our next chance of showers and storms to the state. Behind the front, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with the “cooler” weather lasting through the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening storm. Not as hot. Wind: W/NW 10-15. High: 88

Tonight: A slight chance of an evening storm, otherwise becoming clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, near normal for July. Wind: Light. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 69

Mon: High: 93 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, isolated late day storm possible.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 72 Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 65 Chance of morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com