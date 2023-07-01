Sunrise head coach joins Texas Tech basketball

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunrise Christian head basketball coach Luke Barnwell is leaving his post to joining Texas Tech, the school announced Saturday.

Red Raiders first-year head coach Grant McCasland announced Barnwell among his six assistants, prying one of the top high school basketball coaches in the country for the Big 12.

We're a tougher team with @CoachLuke137.



Excited to officially announce Luke is a Red Raider‼ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/JIIQAk9fUO — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) July 1, 2023

“Sunrise has been my heart and soul for a third of my life,” Barnwell said in a statement. “My life was drastically impacted for the better by being there and so many people have become family to me.”

Barnwell will serve as an assistant coach for McCasland after a 224-39 record in 10 seasons at Sunrise Christian Academy. He was named the 2021 and 2022 Naismith High School Boys Coach of the Year and led Sunrise Christian to the 2022 National Interscholastic Basketball Conference Championship.

I’ve seen the evidence of his goodness all over my life. Excited for this next chapter in life! #wreckem pic.twitter.com/evlu0TPwC7 — Luke Barnwell (@CoachLuke137) July 1, 2023

He has spent the last eight seasons leading the Sunrise Christian Elite team where he compiled a 178-28 record competing against the elite basketball programs in the nation. Barnwell led SCA to five consecutive GEICO Nationals and has coached over 75 NCAA Division I players and worked with six NBA players. His team was ranked No. 1 throughout the 2022 season and won the inaugural NIBC. The program once again advanced to the final four of the GEICO High School National Tournament in 2023 with an upset of the top seed. He coached NBA players Kennedy Chandler, Kendall Brown, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji and helped train Buddy Hield and Ron Baker.

“Coach Barnwell has great head coaching experience and has recruited and coached some of the best players around the world,” McCasland said in a release. “He’s got great basketball feel but his ability to relate to players is what separates him. We are thrilled to have him part of our coaching staff.”

Barnwell began his time at SCA as the head coach of the post-grad basketball team where he led the program to a 41-13 record from 2012-15. He earned Midwest Prep Coach of the Year in 2015 and would help 13 players advance to NCAA Division I programs.

Additionally, Barnwell gained coaching experience within the Mokan Nike Elite program where he was the head coach of Mokan 17U Select in 2014 and Mokan 15U Elite in 2015. He also assisted Mokan programs from 2016-18.

An Emporia, Kansas, native, Barnwell played college basketball at Newman University and Emporia State before beginning his coaching career as a student assistant. He graduated from Newman University with a bachelor’s in Sports Communications with an emphasis in coaching.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com