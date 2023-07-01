Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What appeared to be a Twitter outage Saturday morning turned out to be a temporary policy change.

“#TwitterDown” was trending as thousands of users got messages saying, “Rate limit exceeded.”

At midday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted that due to “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation,” the social media platform was imposing limits.

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.

New accounts are limited to 300 posts a day.

When CNN reached out to Twitter for comment, the platform responded with an automated poop emoji.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police identify woman killed, suspect who died after arrest in NW Wichita
Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to...
Affidavit: Hospital rape suspect claimed to be ‘nursing student,’ admitted having ‘fantasies’ about patients
Union members say ‘yes’: Machinists strike ending in Wichita
A woman in her 20s was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday in Derby.
UPDATE: Derby woman stable after accidental shooting
A sign at Lake Afton offers guidance with blue green algae warning.
Pair of local lakes among 4 in Kansas with blue-green algae warnings

Latest News

Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023....
Heat wave scorches America’s southern half as Fourth of July holiday approaches
Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz has died after battling a virus.
Zoo announces death of beloved 3-year-old elephant Fitz after battling virus
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday in connection to a recent burglary at Arkansas City’s...
Two teens arrested for alleged burglary at Ark City pool