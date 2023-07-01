Two teens arrested for alleged burglary at Ark City pool

By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday in connection to a recent burglary at Arkansas City’s Paris Park Pool, the Arkansas City Police Department said.

Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Ark City police located two teenagers who allegedly stole from the pool’s concession stand. The teens — a 15-year-old from Ark City and a 14-year-old from Wichita — were arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

The case will be presented to the Cowley County attorney’s office.

