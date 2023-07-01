Wichita woman seriously injured in rollover crash on I-235

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman was seriously injured Saturday morning during a rollover crash on I-235, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Saturday north of I-235′s W. Central Ave. exit.

Two vehicles — an SUV driven by 20-year-old Lashanti Cooper and a car driven by 18-year-old Rodrigo Reyes — were headed southbound when they ran into each other, KHP said. The collision caused Cooper’s SUV to roll over several times. It came to rest on its wheels, KHP said.

Cooper was seriously injured in the crash, and was transported to a local hospital. Reyes and a passenger in his car were not injured.

