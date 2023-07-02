Four injured, building totaled in De Soto fireworks fire

A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1,...
A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1, 2023.(Northwest Consolidated Fire District)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) -- A fire sparked by fireworks late Saturday night resulted in injuries to four people and the complete loss of a building in De Soto, Kansas.

The Northwest Consolidated Fire District said crews were dispatched to an outbuilding fire at 127th Street and Gardner Road at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

When crews arrived, a detached building was on fire and fireworks were actively exploding while victims were laying on the ground. Firefighters, Johnson County Med Act, Johnson County Park Police and other responding personnel got the victims to safety and provided aid.

Four people were injured -- two seriously -- and were transported to local hospitals by Johnson County Med Act personnel.

NWCFD said the outbuilding was a total loss and the Kansas State Fire Marshal and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with an investigation into the incident.

Possessing and using fireworks in unincorporated Johnson County is not allowed aside from permitted public displays.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
UPDATE: 9 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub
Investigators found the man was walking south on Broadway when an unknown suspect shot at him. ...
Wichita man injured in early Saturday morning shooting
Jetmore teen dies after car rollover crash in Pawnee County.
Jetmore teens dies in Pawnee County crash
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a 37-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash.
One person died after motorcycle crash in southwest Wichita
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a juvenile male has died following a shooting in...
Murder arrest made after shooting in northeast Wichita

Latest News

The shooting happened on a packed night in the night club.
Witnesses inside Wichita nightclub recount mass shooting
The shooting happened on a packed night in the night club.
Witnesses inside Wichita nightclub recount shooting
Out There With 12 Sports: Wichita Rugby Club
Out There With 12 Sports: Wichita home to one of the best rugby clubs in the Midwest
The number of people shot raised to 9 Sunday afternoon.
11 injured after Old Town shooting