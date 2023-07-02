Hot Monday, isolated storms over eastern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be hot for the next few days with storm chances on the way into the week ahead.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening over portions of western Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce isolated hail and strong winds, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

Storms will diminish by daybreak Monday, and it will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the 60s.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and evening over portions of central and eastern Kansas. The severe threat will remain low with any storms that develop on Monday.

It will get hotter for Independence Day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. It will be warm for fireworks with 10 PM temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop over northern Kansas during the evening with activity continuing into the night. Some storms could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds. Be prepared if you have outdoor plans over northern Kansas on Independence Day.

More storms will be possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the state. A few storms could develop during the afternoon and evening over central and southern Kansas.

Behind the front, there will be some brief heat relief with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

More storms will be possible Thursday night over western Kansas. Some storms could be severe with hail and strong winds.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms during the afternoon and evening. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 94

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance of storms during the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 69

Tue: High: 97 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy and cooler.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 67 Chance of morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.