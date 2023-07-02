Jetmore teens dies in Pawnee County crash

Jetmore teen dies after car rollover crash in Pawnee County.
Jetmore teen dies after car rollover crash in Pawnee County.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saturday afternoon crash in Pawnee County has caused the death of 17-year-old Drew Craghead of Jetmore.

Kansas Highway Patrol said around 12:30 p.m. on July 1, a car lost control while driving south on 100 Avenue near Q Road. It rolled three times before stopping in a ditch.

KHP said the driver of the car, 25-year-old Zona Rhoades of Kinsley, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Wichita hospital.

Craghead was a passenger in the car and died at the scene.

