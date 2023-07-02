Jetmore teens dies in Pawnee County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saturday afternoon crash in Pawnee County has caused the death of 17-year-old Drew Craghead of Jetmore.

Kansas Highway Patrol said around 12:30 p.m. on July 1, a car lost control while driving south on 100 Avenue near Q Road. It rolled three times before stopping in a ditch.

KHP said the driver of the car, 25-year-old Zona Rhoades of Kinsley, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Wichita hospital.

Craghead was a passenger in the car and died at the scene.

