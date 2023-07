WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash Saturday night at the intersection of McCormick and Osage Streets.

Dispatch said the southwest Wichita crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com