Seven wounded in shooting at Wichita bar

Police say a person opened fire inside City Nightz just before 1 a.m. Sunday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at an Old Town bar.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance. Seven people were shot and two others trampled as people fled the bar. Officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly. At least one person was critically hurt.

Police say the victims range from 21 to 34 years old and they do have someone detained for questioning. They say you should avoid travel on Washington street between 2nd and Douglas for most of the day. Police plan to hold another briefing later Sunday.

