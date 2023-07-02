Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man reported missing July 1 found dead in Oklahoma

12 News
12 News(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Wednesday, July 12: The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed the death of a 74-year-old Wichita man, previously the subject of a Silver Alert issued July 1. The KBI confirmed the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found George Smith last Wednesday, July 5, after his involvement in a deadly crash.

“It took some time for authorities to positively identify him,” the KBI said.

Wichita Police issued a Silver Alert Saturday evening for 74-year-old George Smith. He was last seen Friday around 9:30 a.m.

**SILVER ALERT** WPD needs your help locating 74-year-old George Smith. George was last seen in the 7700 block of East...

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2023

Smith was last seen driving away from the 7700 block of East Kellogg in his 2002 Ford F150. It has Kansas tags with a plate reading 881PKK.

Smith is a Black man. He’s 5′5″ and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button-down shirt and blue shorts.

George requires dialysis several times a week and missed his appointment Saturday. He is also diabetic and does not have his medication.

If you know the whereabouts of George, please call 911 immediately.

