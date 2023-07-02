SILVER ALERT: Wichita Police looking for missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita Police issued a Silver Alert Saturday evening for 74-year-old George Smith. He was last seen Friday around 9:30 a.m.

Smith was last seen driving away from the 7700 block of East Kellogg in his 2002 Ford F150. It has Kansas tags with a plate reading 881PKK.

Smith is a Black man. He’s 5′5″ and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button-down shirt and blue shorts.

George requires dialysis several times a week and missed his appointment Saturday. He is also diabetic and does not have his medication.

If you know the whereabouts of George, please call 911 immediately.

