SILVER ALERT: Wichita Police looking for missing Wichita man
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita Police issued a Silver Alert Saturday evening for 74-year-old George Smith. He was last seen Friday around 9:30 a.m.
Smith was last seen driving away from the 7700 block of East Kellogg in his 2002 Ford F150. It has Kansas tags with a plate reading 881PKK.
Smith is a Black man. He’s 5′5″ and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button-down shirt and blue shorts.
George requires dialysis several times a week and missed his appointment Saturday. He is also diabetic and does not have his medication.
If you know the whereabouts of George, please call 911 immediately.
