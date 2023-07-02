Sunny and hot- a few late day storms over western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather most of the day as high pressure produced stable weather conditions across Kansas.

Late in the day a few storms will develop across western Kansas. Storms will be garden variety, however a few storms may be strong enough to produce 1″ hail and 50-60 mph wind gusts. As the storms move eastward after sunset, expect a diminishing trend with their intensity and overall coverage. Temperatures this afternoon will be close to normal for early July with highs near 90.

A quiet start to Monday morning with temperatures in the 60s statewide. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies temperatures will reach the lower 90s and a few storms may develop along the I-135 corridor during the heat of the day. Any storms that develop will diminish towards sunset.

The July 4th forecast looks hot and dry for most of Kansas until late in the day. Storms will likely develop across western Kansas with strong to severe storms possible for northwest Kansas- especially north of I-70. Elsewhere across the state, expect dry and hot conditions with highs in the mid 90s.

Temperatures “cool down” Wednesday through the end of the week, as a cold front moves through the state. Expect more rain and storm chances with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 90

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: Calm. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, scattered late day storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Isolated early evening storms ending, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 70

July 4th: High: 96 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon/evening storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 64 Decreasing clouds. Cooler.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 65 Morning showers then partly cloudy; another chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 67 Scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com