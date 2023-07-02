Sunny and hot- a few late day storms over western Kansas

Highs near 90 today, warmer Monday and the 4th of July
Late day storms- West
Late day storms- West(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather most of the day as high pressure produced stable weather conditions across Kansas.

Late in the day a few storms will develop across western Kansas. Storms will be garden variety, however a few storms may be strong enough to produce 1″ hail and 50-60 mph wind gusts. As the storms move eastward after sunset, expect a diminishing trend with their intensity and overall coverage. Temperatures this afternoon will be close to normal for early July with highs near 90.

A quiet start to Monday morning with temperatures in the 60s statewide. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies temperatures will reach the lower 90s and a few storms may develop along the I-135 corridor during the heat of the day. Any storms that develop will diminish towards sunset.

The July 4th forecast looks hot and dry for most of Kansas until late in the day. Storms will likely develop across western Kansas with strong to severe storms possible for northwest Kansas- especially north of I-70. Elsewhere across the state, expect dry and hot conditions with highs in the mid 90s.

Temperatures “cool down” Wednesday through the end of the week, as a cold front moves through the state. Expect more rain and storm chances with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 90

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: Calm. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, scattered late day storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Isolated early evening storms ending, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 70

July 4th: High: 96 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon/evening storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 64 Decreasing clouds. Cooler.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 65 Morning showers then partly cloudy; another chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 67 Scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person was seriously injured Saturday after they drove their vehicle into a tree, the...
1 seriously injured after vehicle hits tree in southeast Wichita
A Wichita woman was seriously injured Saturday morning during a rollover crash on I-235, the...
Wichita woman seriously injured in rollover crash on I-235
Brandon Zimmerman captured video of a landspout tornado near the Toulon grain elevator in Ellis...
Landspout touches down in Ellis County, dozens without power
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a 37-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash.
One person died after motorcycle crash in southwest Wichita
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a juvenile male has died following a shooting in...
One dead after shooting in northeast Wichita

Latest News

Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
7 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub
Investigators found the man was walking south on Broadway when an unknown suspect shot at him. ...
Wichita man injured in early Saturday morning shooting
Jetmore teen dies after car rollover crash in Pawnee County.
Jetmore teens dies in Pawnee County crash
Homecoming celebration for girl severely injured in Memorial Day weekend boat crash