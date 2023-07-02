Wichita man injured in early Saturday morning shooting

Investigators found the man was walking south on Broadway when an unknown suspect shot at him.
Investigators found the man was walking south on Broadway when an unknown suspect shot at him. (Source: AP)(AP)
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that seriously injured a 35-year-old man. In a press release from the department late Saturday night, it said officers were dispatched to an unknown call at 47th Street South and Broadway around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

The call was from a local restaurant where a man walked in with his arm bleeding. A short time later, the man walked into a Derby hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators found the man was walking south on Broadway when an unknown suspect shot at him. Police are still working to learn what caused the shooting.

The Wichita Police Department is asking for anyone with any additional information on this case please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

