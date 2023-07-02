Woman dies after hit by an emergency vehicle

An Elk City woman dies after being hit by an emergency vehicle.
An Elk City woman dies after being hit by an emergency vehicle.(Phil Anderson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Elk City, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Elk City last Saturday night that left a woman dead after being hit by an emergency vehicle.

KHP said the vehicle made a wide turn on Franklin Street in Elk City when it hit 72-year-old Victoria Edington sitting in her chair. KHP said Edington died at the scene.

KHP said it happened just before 10 p.m. The emergency vehicle was driving to a medical call.

