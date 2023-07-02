Woman dies after hit by an emergency vehicle

Elk City, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Elk City last Saturday night that left a woman dead after being hit by an emergency vehicle.

KHP said the vehicle made a wide turn on Franklin Street in Elk City when it hit 72-year-old Victoria Edington sitting in her chair. KHP said Edington died at the scene.

KHP said it happened just before 10 p.m. The emergency vehicle was driving to a medical call.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com