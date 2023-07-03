‘He is a fighter’: Mulvane teen critically hurt in crash, community rallies around family

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A soon-to-be junior at Mulvane High School is alive but now has an uncertain future following a Saturday-morning crash in which he suffered injuries that included internal bleeding and a severe spinal cord injury. Creighton Schmidt in intensive care at a Wichita hospital. His mother, Megan Schmidt, provides updates on Creighton’s condition on her Facebook page, as friends, family and the Mulvane community rally around the teen. So far, the teen is responding well, his mother says. But there is a long road ahead.

Sunday afternoon, community members gathered at the Mulvane High School football field to “Rally for Creighton.” There are also #CrreightonStrong T-shirts for sale with al proceeds helping the teen’s family with medical expenses.

Prior to the crash, Creighton’s mother said her son was looking forward to seeing country star Morgan Wallen in concert next week in St. Louis. She said Creighton is “a huge Morgan Wallen fan” who didn’t get to see him in concert last year in Wichita. For Christmas, Megan surprised Creighton with tickets to the July 6 show in St. Louis.

“The last thing he said was, ‘I love you so big, and he was so excited about that concert,’” Megan said.

Those wanting to know more about Creighton and the effort to help him and his family, contact Canace Wright at 316-616-4180.

