Man arrested for attempted murder in Garden City

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police arrested a man on Sunday in connection to a stabbing. Jemie Mehammed, 44, faces charges from the incident.

Police were called to the 300 block of College Street for a fight. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed and beaten. Through the investigation, Mehammed was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Mehammed was booked into the Finney County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The victim was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and later flown to Colorado due to the extent of his injuries.

