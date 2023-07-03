Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town

Brandon Lee Young.
Brandon Lee Young.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested 31-year-old Brandon Young of Florissant, Mo. on two counts of aggravated battery stemming from the shooting early Sunday at City Nightz in Old Town. The shooting injured nine people, and two other people were injured from being trampled; the extent of their injuries ranged from minor to critical.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said the victims on scene were taken to the hospital and that additional victims drove themselves to the hospital with minor injuries.

The shooting victims were men aged 22, 24, 26, 29, 34 and two 25-year olds; the women injured were 22 and 24.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

