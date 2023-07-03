Out There With 12 Sports: Wichita holds long history in rugby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At Harrison Park in southeast Wichita, rugby players of all ages are continuing a 50-year tradition.

The Wichita Rugby Club is home to five different programs of rugby players - men, women, high school, middle school and youth.

“Rugby in Wichita has a deep history,” Josh West said. “Even though you talk about how it’s new, this club has been around for 50 years, but not many people know about rugby and what it is.”

Rugby is a sport that is played by millions around the world and has been played on an international level since the late 1800s. The Rugby World Cup is held every four years and is the third-biggest sporting event in the world.

The sport is played 15-on-15 or 7-on-7. The large-scale version is played in two 40-minute halves, while 87s is played in two 14-minute halves. The objective is to pass the ball down the field without being tackled and to touch the ball on the ground in the tryzone - similar to the endzone in football.

“Soccer because it’s the 80 minutes non-stop,” West said of a comparison to rugby. “Got to be able to see the whole field, vision. Also it gets compared to football because of the tackling. I’d say it’s more similar to wrestling because of the way the tackles are done.”

Everyone asked pointed to the comradery and brotherhood of the sport and team as their favorite parts about rugby. While it may be a difficult sport to master, the basics are easy for anyone to understand, they said.

3rd Place in State, Jr. Barbarians for the win 64-5 for the win over Tulsa.

Season way closer than it looks for 3rd place.

We're starting our work now preparing for next season.

Cheers to all the teams in our league that made this year a great year. pic.twitter.com/5XHy24p4SU — Wichita High School Rugby (@high_wichita) May 30, 2023

“Just come out to a practice and try it out. That’s what I did. I just came out and tried it and was hooked off the bat,” Devin Roberts said.

West added, “It is a tough sport to really learn, but it’s a really easy sport to pick up. Catch the ball the ball, throw the ball, tackle the guy in front of you.”

Wichita Rugby is also looking to expand with a high school girls team and is recruiting players for the team. For more information, visit wichitarugby.com.

