Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours

NO SOUND - A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW)
By WJFW staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW) - Thrill seekers got more than they bargained for in Wisconsin when the roller coaster they were riding got stuck upside down.

A roller coaster at the Forest County Festival shut down midride Sunday, leaving some passengers hanging upside down for at least three hours.

Emergency responders from three surrounding counties came to help rescue the riders.

The roller coasters’ abrupt stop is believed to be a malfunction.

“There is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position,” said Capt. Brennan Cook, Crandon Fire Department. “The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site, and at this time we don’t have any other information.”

Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A mechanical failure led to roller coaster riders getting stuck upside down for hours, a fire official said. (WJFW)

Copyright 2023 WJFW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
UPDATE: 9 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub
Investigators found the man was walking south on Broadway when an unknown suspect shot at him. ...
Wichita man injured in early Saturday morning shooting
Jetmore teen dies after car rollover crash in Pawnee County.
Jetmore teens dies in Pawnee County crash
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a 37-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash.
One person died after motorcycle crash in southwest Wichita
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a juvenile male has died following a shooting in...
Murder arrest made, victim identified after shooting in northeast Wichita

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard
Brandon Lee Young.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town
Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn served on the police force for more than 20 years.
Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital