Storm chances continue this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for another week filled with active weather... Storm chances will impact parts of the state each and every single day this week with the possibility of a few strong to even severe storms. Temperatures will also trend down as a cold front moves in mid-week.

Highs today will be on the warm side into the 80s and 90s around the state. Storm chances this afternoon will be isolated in nature, so not everyone will see a storm. Better storm chances return to the state tomorrow on Independence Day.

Highs on Tuesday will be hot into the 90s and a few locations close to 100 degrees. A few strong to severe storms are likely late evening - overnight Tuesday across all of northern KS (Wichita area at this time appears to stay dry). Gusty winds of 55-65mph and large hail to quarter size will be the main threat with any storm. Storms will start in far NW KS late in the day and move east across northern KS.

On Wednesday, much cooler weather builds in across the state with highs falling into the 70s and 80s along with spottier shower and storm chances as a cold front pushes through. The storm chances and cooler weather will continue late week into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms during the afternoon and evening. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 92

Tonight: Slight chance of storms during the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 97.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 67 Partly cloudy and cooler; afternoon/evening storms.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy and warm.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com