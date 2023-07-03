US ambassador visits Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on charges of espionage

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023.(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Monday was allowed to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage.

Tracy last visited Gershkovich in April. The U.S. Embassy confirmed Monday’s visit but did not immediately provide more information.

The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia. A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.

Gershkovich and his employer denied the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia where authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

He is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB. Daniloff was released 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union’s U.N. mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
UPDATE: 9 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub
Investigators found the man was walking south on Broadway when an unknown suspect shot at him. ...
Wichita man injured in early Saturday morning shooting
Jetmore teen dies after car rollover crash in Pawnee County.
Jetmore teens dies in Pawnee County crash
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a 37-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash.
One person died after motorcycle crash in southwest Wichita
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a juvenile male has died following a shooting in...
Murder arrest made, victim identified after shooting in northeast Wichita

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
More cities turn to drones instead of fireworks
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies