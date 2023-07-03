Weather Alert: Severe storm risk for Independence Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that severe thunderstorms are expected on Independence Day mainly over northern Kansas.

It will be a mild start to the day on Independence Day with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Thunderstorms will begin to develop over northwest Kansas by mid-afternoon with activity moving east into the evening and early nighttime hours across the rest of northern Kansas. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with storms.

It will be warm during the evening for fireworks with 10 PM temperatures in the low to mid 80s for most of the state.

Thunderstorms will begin to move farther south into southern Kansas after midnight, but the threat of severe weather will be low over southern Kansas.

A cold front will continue to push through the state on Wednesday, bringing another chance of thunderstorms to central and southern Kansas during the afternoon and into the night.

Active weather will continue for the rest of the week with more storms possible over western and central Kansas Thursday night. More storms will be possible on Friday over central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Slight chance of a thunderstorm this evening, otherwise becoming clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68

Independence Day: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-15. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 71

Wed: High: 86 Isolated showers and storms.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 64 Scattered morning storms, then mostly cloudy; more storms overnight.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

