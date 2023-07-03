Witnesses inside Wichita nightclub recount mass shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those inside City Nightz Sunday morning recount the moment the gunshots brought a night out to an abrupt end.

The number of injured stands at 11, with nine people recovering from gunshot wounds and two others recovering after they were trampled.

Police have one person in custody as of Sunday morning.

Amanda Underwood was on shift at the bar at City Nightz.

She said, “It was extremely busy. I mean, it was outrageous.”

As the nightclub was packed with people, that’s when gunshots interrupted everything.

“You could kinda hear a scuffle,” said Underwood. “Sounded like some beer bottles. I could hear security saying, ‘You gotta go, you gotta go.’”

That’s when she started seeing people rushing to the exit, and she sought cover at the bar.

“Dut dut dut... then it like paused for a minute, then it was like... dut dut dut,” said Underwood.

At that same time, couple Joshua McCarrell and Lyanna Bishop - who were at the club looking to have a fun night - found themselves running for the door.

“The music cut off, and all we heard was shots. And then I said, Baby come on, let’s run to the door,” said McCarrell.

As they were running, McCarrell said they got separated.

“She lost grip of my hand. I thought I lost her. I thought she got shot,” he said.

That’s when Bishop said a man saved her from getting shot.

“He covered me and ducked me down. I think he got shot, too,” said Bishop.

Underwood said she heard 30-40 rounds and began trying to find safety herself.

“I was just praying in my head that they weren’t going to come through the bar,” said Underwood. “When there was a pause between the rounds being shot off. I crawled my way through the bar and then to the other end cause that’s where the cooler is, like the keg cooler, cause I knew that would be the safest place to get into.”

That’s where she stayed hidden until it was safe to come out.

Underwood said, “Kinda like a wake-up call about how close you can be to death.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com