WPD serves City Nightz 30-day suspension following mass shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Monday night, July 3, the Wichita Police Department issued a 30-day suspension to City Nightz, the Old Town Club at which 11 people suffered injuries in an early Sunday-morning shooting. Nine people were wounded and two more suffered injuries from being trampled as people rushed out of the club.

WPD officers arrested 31-year-old Brandon Young, of Florissant, Missouri, a man WPD Chief Joe Sullivan said was working security for the rapper,”Mozzy,” who was at the nightclub following a concert.

Addressing the media on Monday, Chief Sullivan said the shooting wouldn’t have happened if patrons were screened before coming into the club. His department also contacted the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control to ask what enforcement action can be taken in regard to City Nightz licensing.

“We need to take a strong stance in response to what occurred, because in my estimate,” I believe it was totally preventable,” Sullivan said.

The Wichita Police Department reports 12 prior incidents at City Nightz so far in 2023, three of which involved gun violence.

“You can’t have gun violence under control. If you have one homicide, one shooting, that’s too many,” Sullivan said.

The nine people shot Saturday at City Nightz have changed the shooting statistics for the city.

“We were actually below last year in shooting victims, but due to the number of the shooting victims that happened in that one incident, we were slightly above last year. It’s a major concern for us,” Sullivan said.

Wichita’s police chief said he wants his concern to be heard around Wichita.

“I am really hoping this is a wakeup call for club owners across our city, not just in Old Town,” Sullivan said.

