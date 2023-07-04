1 killed in S. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from injuries in a shooting reported late Monday night in south Wichita. A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed the shooting call being made a little before 10:30 p.m. from the scene near Ellis and Mount Vernon (southwest of Harry and Hydraulic),

12 News sent a reporter to the scene to gather information on what led up to the shooting and on the ensuing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com