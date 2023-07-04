1 killed in S. Wichita shooting

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in south Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from injuries in a shooting reported late Monday night in south Wichita. A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed the shooting call being made a little before 10:30 p.m. from the scene near Ellis and Mount Vernon (southwest of Harry and Hydraulic),

12 News sent a reporter to the scene to gather information on what led up to the shooting and on the ensuing investigation.

