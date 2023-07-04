Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.(Union20 / Wikipedia via MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When it comes to holograms, it’s a hard no for Dolly Parton.

During a press event for her upcoming album “Rockstar” -- the legendary country singer was asked about the idea of a digital hologram being used in her place after she dies.

The 77-year-old reportedly said the body of work she already has here on Earth will suffice.

In recent years, holograms have been used for performances by iconic artists like the late Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
9 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub
Family, friends and the Mulvane community are rallying around soon-to-be high school junior...
‘He is a fighter’: Mulvane teen critically hurt in crash, community rallies around family
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk for Independence Day
City Nightz in Wichita's Old Town district
WPD serves City Nightz 30-day suspension following mass shooting

Latest News

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
SWAT responds to standoff in Haysville
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
LIVE: Biden to address NEA