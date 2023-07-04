The economic impact of Taylor Swift coming to KC

Visit KC is estimating the direct economic impact from the two Taylor Swift shows this weekend...
Visit KC is estimating the direct economic impact from the two Taylor Swift shows this weekend will be $46 million.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big week for Taylor Swift fans in Kansas City!

Swift will be taking the stage at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday and Saturday night.

While the wait is almost over, local businesses are already starting the fun, offering Taylor Swift inspired items and activities.

Visit KC is estimating the direct economic impact from the two Taylor Swift shows this weekend will be $46 million for the Kansas City metro. That includes everything from lodging, to dining and transportation, to retail and recreation.

Dolce Bakery is one of the businesses cashing in on the extra revenue this week.

They’re offering Eras cakes shaped like hearts. There’s a different version for each of Swift’s 10 albums. So far, they’ve already received 500 orders for the cakes.

Chief Operating Officer Kathleen Cussen said this feels like its own holiday.

“Showing up alongside life’s celebrations is really what we do best,” Cussen said. “This is really just another opportunity to do that.”

They’re accepting orders for the cakes through midnight Wednesday, and they will be available for pickup Friday and Saturday.

If you’re seeing red because you were unable to get your hands on tickets to the concert, there’s a Taylor Swift inspired laser show concert going on at Union Station Thursday, Friday and Saturday. To find tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
9 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub
One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Family, friends and the Mulvane community are rallying around soon-to-be high school junior...
‘He is a fighter’: Mulvane teen critically hurt in crash, community rallies around family
City Nightz in Wichita's Old Town district
WPD serves City Nightz 30-day suspension following mass shooting

Latest News

Broadway building fire
The Wichita Fire Department said fire destroyed a building on south Broadway on Monday night...
Fire destroys building on south Broadway
Haysville incident
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
Mt. Vernon & Ellis deadly shooting (Elrecus Nolan)
Teen killed in S. Wichita shooting