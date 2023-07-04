Fire destroys building on south Broadway

Jul. 4, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire destroyed a building in south Wichita Tuesday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said around 3:19 a.m., crews were dispatched to the fire in the 1200 block of S. Broadway. Crews from Fieldhouse 2 are located roughly 400 feet south of the building and reported seeing heavy fire.

Crews went defensive on the fire, meaning they fought it from outside of the building due to its heavy fire condition and the instability of the structure. The building also collapsed during the firefight.

Crews on the scene were able to extinguish the fire within half an hour. Searches of the structure were delayed until daylight hours because the building was deemed unstable.

The fire department said the building was the site of a fire in April and is known to have been inhabited by the homeless. No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire will be under investigation as of this time.

