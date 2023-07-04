Fourth of July festivities for all in, around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fourth of July festivities took place in and around Wichita all day on Tuesday.

Cars of all kinds were on display at Hap McLean Park for the Park City Independence Day Car Show. While the vehicles were on display for the public, they were also up for a host of prizes and special awards. Judging began at 11 a.m. and winners were announced at 2 p.m. Those at the show said they were excited to be together.

“Yeah, bringing everyone together that’s it - freedom and everything. Free to be out here mingling with each other looking at all these other cars, seeing everybody’s creations we are free to do this because of everyone that fought for our freedom,” said motorcycle owner Joshua McDaniel.

He was showing off his Superman motorcycle, and he said it comes with a message.

“I’ve always loved his truth, justice and the American way. That slogan has really sat with me and I try to live by that,” McDaniel said.

At Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita, workers were preparing for the city’s annual “Red, White and Boom” fireworks show.

“We’re out here setting up a 20-minute fireworks show for Red White and Boom it should be a really cool show. It’s five positions from left to right and we’re looking at about 400 feet of frontage,” said Cody Hanna, Director of Business Development at Victory Pyrotechnics and Special Effects.

Gates open at Riverfront at 6 p.m. The show starts at 9:40 p.m.

Here’s a look at other Independence Day displays taking place in and around Wichita:

Derby: Fireworks in the Park at High Park (2801 E. James St.) starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approx. 9:40 p.m.

Haysville: Parade, fishing derby, frog races, hot dogs, taft taces, water games at the pool, concerts and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at Riggs Park, 706 Sarah Lane

Park City: Head to Hap McLean Park on July 4th for a spectacular fireworks display presented by Crosswinds Casino at 10 p.m.

