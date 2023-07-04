Fourth of July festivities for all in, around Wichita

From car shows to fireworks, everyone could find a way to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday.
By KWCH Staff and Cale Chapman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fourth of July festivities took place in and around Wichita all day on Tuesday.

Cars of all kinds were on display at Hap McLean Park for the Park City Independence Day Car Show. While the vehicles were on display for the public, they were also up for a host of prizes and special awards. Judging began at 11 a.m. and winners were announced at 2 p.m. Those at the show said they were excited to be together.

“Yeah, bringing everyone together that’s it - freedom and everything. Free to be out here mingling with each other looking at all these other cars, seeing everybody’s creations we are free to do this because of everyone that fought for our freedom,” said motorcycle owner Joshua McDaniel.

He was showing off his Superman motorcycle, and he said it comes with a message.

“I’ve always loved his truth, justice and the American way. That slogan has really sat with me and I try to live by that,” McDaniel said.

At Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita, workers were preparing for the city’s annual “Red, White and Boom” fireworks show.

“We’re out here setting up a 20-minute fireworks show for Red White and Boom it should be a really cool show. It’s five positions from left to right and we’re looking at about 400 feet of frontage,” said Cody Hanna, Director of Business Development at Victory Pyrotechnics and Special Effects.

Gates open at Riverfront at 6 p.m. The show starts at 9:40 p.m.

Here’s a look at other Independence Day displays taking place in and around Wichita:

  • Derby: Fireworks in the Park at High Park (2801 E. James St.) starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approx. 9:40 p.m.
  • Haysville: Parade, fishing derby, frog races, hot dogs, taft taces, water games at the pool, concerts and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at Riggs Park, 706 Sarah Lane
  • Park City: Head to Hap McLean Park on July 4th for a spectacular fireworks display presented by Crosswinds Casino at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
9 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub
One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Family, friends and the Mulvane community are rallying around soon-to-be high school junior...
‘He is a fighter’: Mulvane teen critically hurt in crash, community rallies around family
City Nightz in Wichita's Old Town district
WPD serves City Nightz 30-day suspension following mass shooting

Latest News

Taylor Chavez
Mom stresses driving sober after son’s death following DUI crash on July 4th
Taylor Chavez
Mom speaks out about son's death in DUI crash on July 4th
Park City classic car show
Fourth of July festivities across Wichita
Fireworks shopping
Fireworks stands full on the 4th