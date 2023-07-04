Kansas Corporation Commission scheduled to hold hearings on proposed rate increase from Evergy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have received a notice from Evergy on Monday - the utility company wants to raise electric rates. Evergy is proposing a rate increase that, if approved, could mean you will pay about $15 more per month.

On average, Linda Dolton pays about $75 a month for her electric service. She has the money to pay for it, but worries about those on fixed or low incomes, especially with other costs rising.

“I feel worse for those elderly seniors that are on fixed incomes. Another 15 dollars added to their electric bill is going to be a lot for them.”

Evergy is proposing the rate increase for their Kansas Central and Kansas Metro service areas, due to the effects from the Westar and Kansas City Power & Light merger, and for infrastructure. Under the plan, the Wichita area will see a bigger increase than Kansas City customers, who would have an average monthly increase of $3.47.

“By agreement, they did not bring a general rate increase during these past five years. This is the first rate increase in five years,” David Nickel, consumer counsel for the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, said.

Linda does not agree with the proposal, and believes Evergy should look at alternative methods to cover expenses.

“I can understand paying more, but not for some of the infrastructure and costs involved in the merger. I don’t think we should be covering that.”

The state has to approve the increase first. The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a public hearing July 27 at Wichita State’s Hugh Metroplex, where you can share feedback. You can also submit your feedback about the proposal through the KCC by clicking here.

