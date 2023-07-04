Mom stresses driving sober after son’s death following DUI crash on July 4th

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Fourth of July is a celebration for many, but a Kansas mother is urging you to plan ahead so you can drive sober, or get a ride. She’s sharing the message after her son was hit by a drunk driver.

Tiffany Fry said when Independence Day rolls around, for her, there’s not much to celebrate. Instead, she said it’s a day spent mourning the death of her son, Taylor Chavez. On July 4, 2020, he was on his way home from hanging out with his friends when he pulled up to the intersection of K-42 and Hoover Road.

“He was at the stop light. He had the green light to turn. The drunk driver ran the red light and hit him going 80 miles per hour,” said Fry.

Taylor spent the next 12 days in the hospital fighting for his life.

“I just thought he was going to get better, and he didn’t,” Fry recalls.

Taylor was declared brain-dead. He died on July 16, 2020.

“My identity was attached to being Taylor’s mom. It still is. So, I’m figuring out who I am and what my life is going to be like now,” Fry said.

July 4th marks three years since the day of Taylor’s accident. His mother is warning others of the danger of drinking and driving.

“A lot of people will drive being buzzed. After two to three drinks. That’s still drunk driving,” said Fry.

A day that changed Fry’s life forever.

“Taylor was just starting to live when this happened and she took that away from him,” said Fry.

