National EMS Memorial Service, ‘Moving Honors,’ makes stop in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National EMS Memorial Service, “Moving Honors,” made a stop Monday at Exploration Place in Wichita, honoring EMS workers who have died on the job. Every year, the memorial service holds a weekend of honor in Arlington, Virginia. This year, they’re working to bring that service to families of fallen EMS providers across the U.S. who can’t make the trip.

“It’s to always remember these people, okay. A lot of times, these people have a big funeral, they have the kind words, and everybody goes home and forgets about them. We try to keep that memory alive,” said James Vitaletti, on the National EMS Memorial Service Board of Directors.

The Moving Honors tour started in California. It ill end in Arlington, Virigina on July 21. The National EMS Memorial Service is working to build a National EMS memorial in Washington, D.C. as EMS workers are the only first responders without a permanent national memorial.

