Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video from inside City Nightz in Old Town shows a shooter open fire into a crowd of people inside the club. Monday evening, 12 News spoke with the club’s management about the shooting and what they say actually happened.

The owner of City Nightz provided the new, edited video from inside the club. The shooter can be seen at the bottom of the screen as he’s firing, then turns around and fires more rounds. Everyone is running and dropping to the floor. Then, as the shooter is making his way to the exit and continues firing as others are rushing the door.

Eleven people suffered injuries, including nine people wounded and two who were trampled as the crowd rushed to leave the club. Club management said they took proper precautions to keep patrons safe and they’re not sure how the gunman in the video entered the business. They say their club has been opened for a year and in that time, reports of violence had been fewer and farther between than what Wichita police are saying.

The ownership believes police are focusing on their club due to what happened early Sunday morning without looking at a bigger picture concerning Wichita’s violent crime rates. Earlier Monday, 12 News heard form Wichita Police Department Chief Joe Sullivan who shared his view that the shooting could’ve been prevented had the club properly screened its patrons.

Starting Monday night, the Wichita Police Department issued a 30-day suspension to City Nightz.

