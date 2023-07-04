Weather Alert: Severe storm risk this evening

Storms with damaging winds and large hail possible
Severe weather outlook this evening.
Severe weather outlook this evening.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will continue to move through the state tonight with more storm chances over the next few days.

Storms will start over northern Kansas this evening with activity moving south and east across the rest of the state later in the night. Some of the stronger storms could be severe with a threat of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

A few showers and storms could linger early Wednesday morning over eastern Kansas, then more storms could develop during the late afternoon and evening over southern Kansas.

Any storms that develop late Wednesday could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

There will be a wide range in temperatures on Wednesday behind a cold front. Highs will only reach the 70s over northwest Kansas while southern Kansas warms into the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue across central and southern Kansas Wednesday night.

More storms are expected over western Kansas Thursday night. Once again, severe storms will be possible with a threat of large hail and damaging winds.

Storms will likely hold together into central and eastern Kansas Friday morning with activity continuing into the afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with isolated storms possible late. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible during the morning and evening. Some storms during the evening may be severe. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 64

Thu: High: 81 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 66 Scattered showers and storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

