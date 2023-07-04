Weather Alert: Severe storms likely around Northern Kansas

By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This Independence Day is a weather alert day for NW/NC KS (Goodland to Hays to Salina) as a few strong to severe storms are likely this evening after 4pm into the overnight hours across northern Kansas. Showers and storms will impact the metro late tonight after midnight and will linger into Wednesday morning.

Highs today will be toasty around the state into the mid-to-upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. A few strong to severe storms are likely this evening - overnight across all of northern KS (Wichita area at this time appears to stay dry until after midnight). Gusty winds of 60-70mph and large hail to quarter size will be the main threat with any storm. Storms will start in far NW KS after 4pmand move east southeast across KS.

Tomorrow on Wednesday, temperatures will begin to tumble as much cooler air builds in across the state with highs falling into the 70s and 80s, along with storm chances as a cold front continues to push through. A few strong to severe storms will be possible along/behind the front for central and southern KS (including the metro) with damaging winds are the main threat up to 65mph and quarter size hail. Storm chances should die off by late evening.

Another severe weather risk exists across western KS on Thursday. Damaging winds of 55-65mph, large hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado appear possible during the late afternoon and evening. More widespread rain and storms look likely for a good chunk of KS on Friday into early Saturday morning.

Highs will continue to be well below normal into the 70s/80s across the state into the weekend. Temperatures will return to normal (90s) next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Independence Day: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-15. High: 96

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Wind: N 5-15. High: 86.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 68 Scattered morning storms, then mostly cloudy; more storms overnight.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 69. Partly cloudy.

