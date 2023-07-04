Woman dies, man arrested in Wellington shooting

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old woman died from her injuries and Wellington police arrested a 24-year-old man in a shooting reported Monday afternoon in the city. Police said at about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of North A Street.

At the scene, officers found the 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper chest. EMS took the woman to a Wichita hospital where she died, police said. Wellington police said charges are pending against the 24-year-old man arrested in the case.

In a news release confirming the deadly shooting, Wellington police did not identify the woman who died from her injuries in the case, nor the man arrested.

