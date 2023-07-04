Woman dies, man arrested in Wellington shooting

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old woman died from her injuries and Wellington police arrested a 24-year-old man in a shooting reported Monday afternoon in the city. Police said at about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of North A Street.

At the scene, officers found the 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper chest. EMS took the woman to a Wichita hospital where she died, police said. Wellington police said charges are pending against the 24-year-old man arrested in the case.

In a news release confirming the deadly shooting, Wellington police did not identify the woman who died from her injuries in the case, nor the man arrested.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
9 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub
Investigators found the man was walking south on Broadway when an unknown suspect shot at him. ...
Wichita man injured in early Saturday morning shooting
Jetmore teen dies after car rollover crash in Pawnee County.
Jetmore teens dies in Pawnee County crash
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a juvenile male has died following a shooting in...
Murder arrest made, victim identified after shooting in northeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department confirmed a 37-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash.
One person died after motorcycle crash in southwest Wichita

Latest News

Law enforcement advise caution on road over July 4 holiday
The National EMS Memorial Service "Moving Honors" traveling memorial made a stop in Wichita,...
National EMS Memorial Service, ‘Moving Honors,’ makes stop in Wichita
National EMS Memorial Service, 'Moving Honors' makes stop in Wichita
City leaders respond to shooting at Old Town club