15-foot python found slithering through Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover police are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a 15-foot python. Police shared a photo of the reptile found slithering along the front of someone’s home.

“No two days are the same on this job,” police said.

Anyone with information on where the snake belongs is asked to contact the Andover Polcie Department at 316-733-5177 Ext. 0.

No two days are the same on this job. If anyone in Andover is missing a 15 foot python, please contact the Andover Police Department!#LtHardyAPD #snake #python #nope pic.twitter.com/uh0YAXhwvJ — Andover KS Police Department (@AndoverKSPD) July 5, 2023

