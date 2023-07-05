15-foot python found slithering through Andover

Police now searching for its owner
The Andover Police Department shared a photo on social media asking for help to locate the...
The Andover Police Department shared a photo on social media asking for help to locate the owner of a 15-foot python that had been found at someone's home.(Andover Police Department/Twitter)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover police are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a 15-foot python. Police shared a photo of the reptile found slithering along the front of someone’s home.

“No two days are the same on this job,” police said.

Anyone with information on where the snake belongs is asked to contact the Andover Polcie Department at 316-733-5177 Ext. 0.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened
Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire

Latest News

4-year-old struck by stray bullet on July 4th
Wichita police said a 4-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a stray bullet in the 1600 block...
4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th
Building You
Week of July 3: Job of the day
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Garden City man arrested on charges of DUI, battery after striking police vehicle twice