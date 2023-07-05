4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th

Wichita police said the child was watching fireworks and playing with neighbors when she felt the injury.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a four-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm on the Fourth of July. Police said officers were working on an investigation at a different hospital when they learned about the child’s injuries.

Police said the girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her right arm. She is in stable condition and awaiting surgery.

Through their investigation, police learned that around 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Pattie Street, the child was watching fireworks and playing with neighbors when she received the injury to her arm. At the hospital, medical personnel determined a bullet had struck her arm and required surgery.

Police said the Injury appeared to be from a stray bullet strike.

“WPD wants to reiterate the severity of the consequences when shooting a firearm into the air. The outcome of this incident could’ve been much worse than what had happened to this child, who was enjoying the festivities of the 4th of July,” said the Wichita Police Department in a release. “This reckless behavior exhibits a lack of regard for human life.”

Police are asking for anyone with any additional information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened
Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire

Latest News

4-year-old struck by stray bullet on July 4th
Building You
Week of July 3: Job of the day
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Garden City man arrested on charges of DUI, battery after striking police vehicle twice
WSU Tech
Wichita State partnership with WSU Tech, Butler aims to ease teacher shortage