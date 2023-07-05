Child saved after 6-year-old alerts parents to near drowning at El Dorado Lake

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH and Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas are recognizing a young boy for helping save a child from drowning over the weekend.

According to game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, 6-year-old Levi Alley alerted adults at El Dorado Lake after seeing a 5-year-old going under the water.

After the near drowning of the 5-year-old child, Matt and Rachel Alley are praising their 6-year-old son for his awareness.

“I turn around and just see two little hands sticking out of the water,” Matt Alley said.

“Luckily we were the closest ones to the kid, and we just grabbed him,” Rachel said.

“I said a kid was drowning really loud and everyone came,” Levi. “Everyone saw and grownups ran into the water.”

Levi’s parents acknowledge if it wasn’t for their son, it could’ve been worse. It can serve as a reminder for parents to make sure their kid is safe at the pool or lake for the summer.

“It just as easily could’ve been one of our kids or anybody else out there,” said Matt.

Authorities said thanks to Levi’s attentiveness and quick response, they were able to rescue the 5-year-old unharmed.

The Kansas Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens posted on Facebook, thanking Levi for his heroics. Levi also received a t-shirt, stickers and pins as a reward.

“Way to go, Levi!” the department shared. “Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages.”

Officials said the incident happened in the Walnut Swim Beach area of the lake.

