Ascension Via Christi Burn Center treats 20 for firework-related injuries over week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From a safety perspective, a Wichita hospital with a dedicated burn care facility reported seeing 20 people with firework-related injuries over a timeframe from June 27 through the Fourth of July holiday, Tuesday.

In Wichita, fireworks sales began on June 27 and shooting them off was allowed through the holiday.

Ascension Via Christi reported that of the 20 firework-related injuries doctors in its burn center treated, 13 involved mortar/aerial fireworks. This is an increase from just two injuries the burn center treated last year related to mortar/aerial fireworks, the hospital said.

Of the 20 total firework-related injuries treated at the Ascension Via Christi Burn Center, the hospital reported six patients being children younger than 17.

