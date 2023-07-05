Ascension Via Christi Burn Center treats 20 for firework-related injuries over week

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From a safety perspective, a Wichita hospital with a dedicated burn care facility reported seeing 20 people with firework-related injuries over a timeframe from June 27 through the Fourth of July holiday, Tuesday.

In Wichita, fireworks sales began on June 27 and shooting them off was allowed through the holiday.

Ascension Via Christi reported that of the 20 firework-related injuries doctors in its burn center treated, 13 involved mortar/aerial fireworks. This is an increase from just two injuries the burn center treated last year related to mortar/aerial fireworks, the hospital said.

Of the 20 total firework-related injuries treated at the Ascension Via Christi Burn Center, the hospital reported six patients being children younger than 17.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened
Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire

Latest News

Hays man charged in million-dollar telemarketing scheme
Wichita Public Schools
Enrollment for 2023-24 school year underway in Wichita school district
Hays resident Christopher Lang is among two men arrested Wednesday by FBI agents in connection...
FBI agents arrest Hays man accused of targeting seniors in telemarketing scheme
Shooting suspect dead, victim critical
Shooting suspect dead, victim critical