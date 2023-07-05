Butler Co. shooting suspect located in E. Wichita, 1 critically injured

The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wedensday morning where a...
The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wedensday morning where a shooting suspect out of Butler County was located.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one person is in extremely critical condition following an incident in east Wichita on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers for the Kansas Highway Patrol tell 12 News troopers located a shooting suspect out of Butler County in the area of 39th St. N. and Webb Road. It’s unknown who is hurt at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid 45th St. N. to 53rd St. N. on Webb Road while the KHP and KBI investigate.

We have a crew on the scene. Watch for updates at Noon and on the 12 News app.

