Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hold up, plans have changed for Beyonce’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues,” GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced the Kansas City stop for Queen B has been moved from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the stadium’s Twitter account posted on Wednesday.

Kansas City will be one of 41 stops on her “Renaissance” World Tour.

Other concerts taking place at Arrowhead include Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” on July 7-8, Ed Sheeran on Aug. 5, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks on Aug. 19.

For tour information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
Severe storms possible today and tonight.
Weather Alert: Severe storms likely around Northern Kansas

Latest News

A little boy helped save another child drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.
Child saved after 6-year-old alerts parents to near drowning at El Dorado Lake
Taylor Chavez
Mom stresses driving sober after son’s death following DUI crash on July 4th
Park City classic car show
Fourth of July festivities for all in, around Wichita
Taylor Chavez
Mom speaks out about son's death in DUI crash on July 4th