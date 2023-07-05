Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says

Crisp County, Georgia, Sheriff Billy Hancock, at podium, gives an update on the deputy shot...
Crisp County, Georgia, Sheriff Billy Hancock, at podium, gives an update on the deputy shot while making a traffic stop on Wednesday.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Lenah Allen, Seth Feiner and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A deputy in Georgia has died after being shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was making a traffic stop for a suspect who was wanted for burglaries on Highway 280 West in Cordele around 3:40 a.m.. authorities said.

As the deputy was approaching the suspect’s reportedly stolen car, the suspect shot the deputy before fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted around 4 a.m. that the deputy had been shot, and a multi-county chase involving other deputies and the suspect, who was reportedly in the stolen deputy’s vehicle, had begun.

The suspect was later arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office near the Bibb-Monroe County line.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy died from his injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital.

Both the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened
Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
Severe storms possible today and tonight.
Weather Alert: Severe storms likely around Northern Kansas

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Garden City man arrested on charges of DUI, battery after striking police vehicle twice
LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds
WSU Tech
Wichita State partnership with WSU Tech, Butler aims to ease teacher shortage
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police